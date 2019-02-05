P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SABBTakaful opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 04 Feb 2019
SABB Takaful opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors commencing May 15, 2019 till May 14, 2022. Applications are accepted during the period from February 4, 2019 till March 6, 2019.
SABB Takaful SABBTakaful    05 Feb 2019      17.66     -0.12
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
