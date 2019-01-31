SASCO secures SAR 150 Mill credit facilities (TASI) Date: 30 Jan 2019 Saudi Automotive Services Co. signed, on January 29, 2019, a SAR 150 Mill credit facility agreement with Jazeera Bank including a long term SAR 100 Mill and a short term SAR 5 Mill as well as SAR 45 Mill various banking guarantees with the purpose of financing the company's projects and acquiring new sites to construct gas stations.