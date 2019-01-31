P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News

SASCO secures SAR 150 Mill credit facilities (TASI)
Date: 30 Jan 2019
Saudi Automotive Services Co. signed, on January 29, 2019, a SAR 150 Mill credit facility agreement with Jazeera Bank including a long term SAR 100 Mill and a short term SAR 5 Mill as well as SAR 45 Mill various banking guarantees with the purpose of financing the company's projects and acquiring new sites to construct gas stations.
More » Saudi Automotive Services Co. SASCO    31 Jan 2019      16.50     0.08
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
