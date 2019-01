AMANA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 29 Jan 2019 Amana Cooperative Insurance Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 28, 2019. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 71.43% from SAR 140 Mill to SAR 240 Mill at a nominal value and offering value of SAR 10. Clause (8) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly as well as Clauses (13/15/17/30).