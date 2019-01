GulfUnion announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 28 Jan 2019 Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 27, 2019. Shareholders approved to increase capital from SAR 150 Mill to SAR 241,935,480 through issuance of 9,193,548 new share in favor of shareholders of National Cooperative Insurance Co with the purpose of merger with said company. Shares shall be exchanged at 1 share in GulfUnion against 1.74035 share in Ahlia. Name of the Company was changed into Gulf Union National Cooperative Insurance Company. Clause (8) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly.