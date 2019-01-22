P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
ArabianShield opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 22 Jan 2019
Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors commencing July 24, 2019 till July 23, 2022.. Applications are accepted during the period from January 22, 2019 till February 21, 2019.
ArabianShield    22 Jan 2019      18.52     -0.02
