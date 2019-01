SAMBA announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 21 Jan 2019 Samba Financial Group announced results of General meeting held on January 20, 2019. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for 3-year round which commenced January 20, 2019 till January 19, 2022:

Mr Ali Hussain Alireza

Mr Fahad Ibrahim H Al-Mufarraj

Mr Ibrahim Saad Al Moejil

Mr Eyad Abdul Rahman Al Hussein

Mr Khalid Abdullah Al Sweillam

Mr Ali Hadi Aal Mansour

Mr Waleed Soliman Abanami

Mr Yazeed Abdul Rahman Al Humeid

Mr Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Ruweiss

Mr Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khodairi

Mr Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Ruweis

Mr Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khodairi