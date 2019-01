ABDULLATIF announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 17 Jan 2019 Alabdullatif Industrial Investment Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 16, 2019. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 23, 2019 till January 22, 2022:

Mr Sulaiman O. S. Al Abdullatif

Abdulaziz A. A. Al Dulaijan

Abdullatif O. Al Abdullatif

Fahd O. S. Al Abdullatif

Eng Fawzi Ayoub Moustafa Sabri

Mr Majed Abdul Rahman Nasser Al Asseelan

Mr Hisham Abdul Rahman Abdul Aziz Al Askar

Shareholders also approved to amend clauses (31/36/48) of the Company Statute.