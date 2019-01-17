P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALDREES distributes dividends for financial year 2018 (TASI)
Date: 17 Jan 2019
Aldrees Petroleum &Transport Services Co. distributes SAR 1 cash dividends per share for financial year 2018. Distribution date shall be announced later.
Advertisement
More News of ALDREES
ALDREES distributes dividends for financial year 2018 (TASI) - 17 Jan 2019
ALDREES announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 06 Mar 2018
ALDREES distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 18 Jan 2018
ALDREES announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 04 Dec 2017
ALDREES holds a General meeting on December 3, 2017 (TASI) - 20 Nov 2017
ALDREES announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 13 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALDREES (TASI) - 20 Jul 2016
ALDREES's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 17 Apr 2016
ALDREES announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 03 Mar 2016
ALDREES holds its AGM and EGM on March 2, 2016 (TASI) - 21 Jan 2016
