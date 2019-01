SPIMACO announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 13 Jan 2019 Saudi Pharmaceutical Indust. & Med. Appliances Corp. announced results of General meeting held on January 10, 2019. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing April 3, 2019 till April 2, 2022:

Mr Faisal Muhammad Shaker

Mr Saleh Abdullah Al Hanaki

HH Mr Muhammad Talal Al Nahhass

Mr Khaled Abdul Rahman Al Queiz

Mr Tamer Abdullah Al Hamoud

Dr Fayyadh Assaad Al Dandash

Dr Muhammad Khalil Muhammad Muhammad

Dr Muhammad Al Sedeiri

Mr Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khodeiri