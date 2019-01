ALBAHA announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 09 Jan 2019 Al-Baha Investment & Development Co announced results of General meeting held on January 8, 2019. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing February 10, 2019 till February 9, 2022:

Mr Mohammed Saleh Mohammed Al Hammadi (Non Executive)

Dr Abdulaziz Saleh Mohammed Al Hammadi (Non Executive)

Mr Turkey Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Rasseess (Independent)

Mr Ibrahim Abdullah Rashed Bin Kulib (Executive)

Mr Saad Abdul Mohsen Abdul Aziz Al Humeidy (Independent)

Mr Meshaal Mohammed Hasan Mufti (Executive)

Mr Ziad Mohammed Sultan Al Amro (Non Executive)

Mr Saad Mohammed Hamad Bin Saif (Independent)