P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GulfUnion holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 27, 2019 (TASI)
Date: 07 Jan 2019
Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 27, 2019 to discuss raising capital from SAR 150 Mill to SAR 241,935,480 through issuance of 9,193,548 new share in favor of shareholders of Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company. One share in GulfUnion against each 1.74035 share held in Al Ahlia Insurance, with the purpose of merging with Al Ahlia Insurance Company through the full acquisition of shares of Al Ahlia Insurance shareholders. Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Company GulfUnion    09 Jan 2019      14.60     -0.08
Advertisement
More News of GulfUnion
GulfUnion holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 27, 2019 (TASI) - 07 Jan 2019
GulfUnion announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 21 May 2017
GulfUnion announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 28 Nov 2016
GulfUnion announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 14 Nov 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for GulfUnion (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
GulfUnion's results of 9 months in 2015 (TASI) - 18 Oct 2015
GulfUnion obtains the temporary approval on its insurance product (TASI) - 15 Sep 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for GulfUnion (TASI) - 18 Nov 2014
GulfUnion obtains a temporary approval from the Monetary Association (TASI) - 14 Aug 2014
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for GulfUnion (TASI) - 29 Apr 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center