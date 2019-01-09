GulfUnion holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 27, 2019 (TASI) Date: 07 Jan 2019 Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 27, 2019 to discuss raising capital from SAR 150 Mill to SAR 241,935,480 through issuance of 9,193,548 new share in favor of shareholders of Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company. One share in GulfUnion against each 1.74035 share held in Al Ahlia Insurance, with the purpose of merging with Al Ahlia Insurance Company through the full acquisition of shares of Al Ahlia Insurance shareholders. Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.