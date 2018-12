SFICO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 27 Dec 2018 Saudi Fisheries Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 26, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 49.45% from SAR 200 Mill to SAR 101.1 Mill to write off SAR 98.9 Mill of Accumulated Losses by cancelling one share of each 2.0222 shares held. Clause (7) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly. Shareholders also amended Clauses (30/42/47/48/52) of the Company Statute.