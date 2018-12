BJAZ announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 20 Dec 2018 Bank AlJazira announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 19, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (44) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for the next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019:

'Eng. Tareq Osman Al Qasabi

Eng. Abdul Majeed Bin Ibrahim Abdul Mohsen Al Sultan

Mr. Nabil Bin Dawood Al Hoshan

Mr. Abdullah Saleh Al Rasheed

Mr. Turki Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Fozan

Mr. Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Al Shaia

Mr. Ibrahim Abdullah Rashid Al Hodaithy

Mr. Abdul Kareem Ibrahim Abdul Kareem Al Mayouf

Mr. Adil Saud Abdul Hamid Dahlawi