SACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 18 Dec 2018 Saudi Company for Hardware announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 17, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 50% from SAR 240 Mill to SAR 360 Mill through granting one bonus share for each 2 shares. Clause (7) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly together with Clauses (3/28/39/43).