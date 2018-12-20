P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 18 Dec 2018
Saudi Company for Hardware announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 17, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 50% from SAR 240 Mill to SAR 360 Mill through granting one bonus share for each 2 shares. Clause (7) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly together with Clauses (3/28/39/43).
More » Saudi Company for Hardware SACO    20 Dec 2018      67.00     -5.00
More News of SACO
SACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 18 Dec 2018
SACO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 17, 2018 (TASI) - 21 Nov 2018
SACO commences dividends distribution effective September 19, 2018 (TASI) - 04 Sep 2018
SACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 14 May 2018
SACO distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI) - 11 Feb 2018
SACO distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 27 Jul 2017
SACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 07 May 2017
SACO announces conclusion of procedures to acquire Medscan Terminal (TASI) - 24 Nov 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SACO (TASI) - 18 Oct 2016
SACO distributes dividends for Second Half 2016 (TASI) - 17 Oct 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
