CHEMICAL announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 18 Dec 2018
Saudi Chemical Company announced results of General meeting held on December 17, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021:
Dr Mohammed Saud Al Badr
Mr Fahad Saleh Al Jarbou
Mr Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Abdulsalam Al Yemni
Mr Obeid Abdullah Obeid Al Rashid
Mr Fawwaz Muhammad Fawwaz Al Fawwaz
Mr Abdullah Zamil Abdul Rahman Al Dereiss
Mr Khaled Muhammad Soliman Al Taweel
Mr Abddul Wahhab Ahmad Abdul Wahhab Abed
Mr Muhammad Saad Abdul Aziz Bin Dawood
Saudi Chemical Company CHEMICAL    20 Dec 2018      31.10     -0.55
