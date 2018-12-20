CHEMICAL announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 18 Dec 2018 Saudi Chemical Company announced results of General meeting held on December 17, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021:

Dr Mohammed Saud Al Badr

Mr Fahad Saleh Al Jarbou

Mr Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Abdulsalam Al Yemni

Mr Obeid Abdullah Obeid Al Rashid

Mr Fawwaz Muhammad Fawwaz Al Fawwaz

Mr Abdullah Zamil Abdul Rahman Al Dereiss

Mr Khaled Muhammad Soliman Al Taweel

Mr Abddul Wahhab Ahmad Abdul Wahhab Abed

Mr Muhammad Saad Abdul Aziz Bin Dawood