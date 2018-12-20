P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Catering announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 18 Dec 2018
Saudi Airlines Catering Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 17, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (4) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commencing January 26, 2019 till January 25, 2022:
Mr Jonathan Stent Torriani
Mr Sami Bin Abdulmohsen Bin Abdulaziz Alhokair
Mr Raed Ibrahim Suleiman Al Mudaiheem
Mr Hassan Shukaib Al Jabri
Mr Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al Sarhan
Mr Youssef Hamad Al Youssefi
Mr Abdul Karim Al Selami
Mr Fahad Abdulmohsen Saleh Al Rashid
Mr Khaled Muhammad Al Huqail
Saudi Airlines Catering Company Catering    20 Dec 2018      85.00     -0.50
