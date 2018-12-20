Catering announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 18 Dec 2018 Saudi Airlines Catering Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 17, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (4) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commencing January 26, 2019 till January 25, 2022:

Mr Jonathan Stent Torriani

Mr Sami Bin Abdulmohsen Bin Abdulaziz Alhokair

Mr Raed Ibrahim Suleiman Al Mudaiheem

Mr Hassan Shukaib Al Jabri

Mr Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al Sarhan

Mr Youssef Hamad Al Youssefi

Mr Abdul Karim Al Selami

Mr Fahad Abdulmohsen Saleh Al Rashid

Mr Khaled Muhammad Al Huqail