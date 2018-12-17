P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
STC distributes dividends for Forth Quarter of 2018 & additional dividends for the year (TASI)
Date: 17 Dec 2018
Saudi Telecom distributes SAR 1 cash dividends per share for Forth Quarter of 2018 as well as SAR 2 additional dividends for the year. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Saudi Telecom STC    17 Dec 2018      90.50     2.80
Advertisement
More News of STC
STC distributes dividends for Forth Quarter of 2018 & additional dividends for the year (TASI) - 17 Dec 2018
STC distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2018 (TASI) - 25 Oct 2018
STC distributes dividends for Second Quarter of 2018 (TASI) - 29 Jul 2018
STC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 29 Apr 2018
STC distributes dividends for First Quarter of 2018 (TASI) - 23 Apr 2018
STC opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 28 Feb 2018
STC announces resignation of CEO (TASI) - 27 Feb 2018
STC distributes dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 25 Jan 2018
STC distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 26 Oct 2017
STC distributes dividends for First Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 04 May 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center