Company News
Enaya announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 13 Dec 2018
Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co announced results of  Extraordinary General meeting held on December 12, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 200% from SAR 100 Mill to SAR 300 Mill through rights offering of 200 Mill shares. Offering shall be effected at SAR 10 per share representing also the nominal value of the share. Two shares shall be allocated for each held share. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
