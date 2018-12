FITNESS TIME announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 10 Dec 2018 Leejam Sports Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 9, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for round commenced December 10, 2018 till December 9, 2021:

Dr Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Barrak (Non-executive)

Mr Ali Hamad Ali Al Sagri (Non-executive)

Dr Tarek Abdullah Hasan Al Naeem (Independent)

Dr Muhammad Farag Al Kanani (Independent)

Ms Hessa Hamad Ali Al Sagri (Non-executive)

Mr Mussaed Abdul Rahman Al Moussa (Independent)

Mr Tarek Khaled Al Anqari (Independent)

Shareholders also approved to amend Clauses (3/4/10/12/13/14/15/16/17/18/20/21/22/23/25/26/33/34/35/36/37/41/44/46/47/49/50/51/52) of the Company Statute.