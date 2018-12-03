P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Saudi German Hosptl announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
Date: 02 Dec 2018
Middle East Healthcare Co accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Maamoun Al Naggar effective November 29, 2018 for personal reasons. Dr. Ahmad Muhammad Shebl Al Atrees was appointed in replacement effective December 1, 2018.
