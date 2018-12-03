ALLIANZ SF announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SITEMAP
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
LOG IN
SIGN UP
HOME
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Major Shareholders
Changes Last Month
Search Archives for changes
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Home
›
Saudi Home
›
Search Company News
›
Company News
Advertisement
Home
Market
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
Technical Analysis
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
Fundamental Analysis
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
Company Analysis
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
ASMA Reports
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Major Shareholders
Changes Last Month
Search Archives for changes
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Asma Charts
Asma Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Listed Companies
Advertise on Website
Sitemap
Website Demo
Send Feedback
ALLIANZ SF announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
Date: 02 Dec 2018
Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Xavier Denys effective December 31, 2018 for personal reasons. Mr. Andreas Bruner was appointed in replacement effective January 1, 2019.
More »
Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company ALLIANZ SF
03 Dec 2018
25.75
-0.25
Advertisement
More News of ALLIANZ SF
ALLIANZ SF announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
- 02 Dec 2018
ALLIANZ SF''s financial results of 2015 (TASI)
- 25 Jan 2016
ALLIANZ SF announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI)
- 07 Jan 2016
ALLIANZ SF obtains final approval for insurance products (TASI)
- 02 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ALLIANZ SF (TASI)
- 20 Oct 2015
ALLIANZ SF obtains a temporary approval for two insurance products (TASI)
- 21 Sep 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for ALLIANZ SF (TASI)
- 10 Feb 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for ALLIANZ SF (TASI)
- 13 Nov 2014
ALLIANZ SF appoints a Chairman (TASI)
- 28 May 2014
ALLIANZ SF appoints a BOD member (TASI)
- 27 Apr 2014
» More News
Latest Company News
AXACooperative appoints a Deputy Chairman (TASI)
- 03 Dec 2018
Saudi German Hosptl announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
- 02 Dec 2018
NCLE distributes dividends for financial year 2018 (TASI)
- 02 Dec 2018
ALLIANZ SF announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
- 02 Dec 2018
Alinma distributes dividends for financial year 2018 (TASI)
- 02 Dec 2018
EtihadEtisalat announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 29 Nov 2018
SAUDIELECTRIC signs a USD 2.15 Billion initernational facility agreement (TASI)
- 29 Nov 2018
QACCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 26, 2018 (TASI)
- 29 Nov 2018
BJAZ holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 19, 2018 (TASI)
- 28 Nov 2018
SAUDICERAMICS opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
- 27 Nov 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
11 Dec
Banque Saudi Fransi
12 Dec
Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co
17 Dec
Saudi Airlines Catering Company
17 Dec
Saudi Chemical Company
17 Dec
Saudi Company for Hardware
View All »
Latest Sector News
TADAWUL lists National Education (TASI)
- 18 Nov 2018
TADAWUL lists Leejam Sports Co. effective September 10, 2018 (TASI)
- 09 Sep 2018
TADAWUL announces listing and trade of governmental debt instruments (TASI)
- 29 Jul 2018
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Home
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Your Feedback
|
Advertise with us
|
Sitemap
|
Disclaimer
|
Terms & Conditions
Mobile Web Site
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center