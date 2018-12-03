P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
ALLIANZ SF announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
Date: 02 Dec 2018
Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Xavier Denys effective December 31, 2018 for personal reasons. Mr. Andreas Bruner was appointed in replacement effective January 1, 2019.
ALLIANZ SF    03 Dec 2018      25.75     -0.25
More News of ALLIANZ SF
ALLIANZ SF announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI) - 02 Dec 2018
ALLIANZ SF''s financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
ALLIANZ SF announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 07 Jan 2016
ALLIANZ SF obtains final approval for insurance products (TASI) - 02 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ALLIANZ SF (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
ALLIANZ SF obtains a temporary approval for two insurance products (TASI) - 21 Sep 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for ALLIANZ SF (TASI) - 10 Feb 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for ALLIANZ SF (TASI) - 13 Nov 2014
ALLIANZ SF appoints a Chairman (TASI) - 28 May 2014
ALLIANZ SF appoints a BOD member (TASI) - 27 Apr 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
