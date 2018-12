EtihadEtisalat announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 29 Nov 2018 Etihad Etisalat Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on November 28, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next round commencing December 1, 2018 till November 30, 2021:

Mr Suleiman Bin Abdulrahman Al Gwaiz

Mr Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Issa

Mr Ali Abdulrahman Saleh Al Subaihin

Mr Hamoud Abdullah Moqham Al Tuwaijri

Mr Hussein Bin Ali Al Asmari

Mr Moetaz Bin Qussay Al Azzawi

Mr Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli

Mr Khalifa Hasan Al Forah Al Shamsi

Mr Mohammed Hadi Ahmad Abdullah Al Hussaini

Mr Serkan Okandan

Shareholders also approved to amend Clauses (27/33/39/43/44) of the Company Statute.