SAUDIELECTRIC signs a USD 2.15 Billion initernational facility agreement (TASI) Date: 29 Nov 2018 Saudi Electricity Company signed, on November 29, 2018, a USD 2.15 Billion joint revolving international facility agreement with a number of global banks. Duration of first tranche value USD 1.577 Billion is 3 years, while duration of second tranche value USD 572.5 is 5 years. Facility aims at financing the general purposes of the company.