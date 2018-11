QACCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 26, 2018 (TASI) Date: 29 Nov 2018 The Qassim Cement Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 26, 2018 to discuss election of Board Members for next round commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021 and amendment of Clauses (5/9/12/13/14/15/23/33/35/36/45/46) of the Company Statute.