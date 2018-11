SFICO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 26, 2018 (TASI) Date: 26 Nov 2018 Saudi Fisheries Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 26, 2018 to discuss reducing capital by 49.45% from SAR 200 Mill to SAR 101.100 Mill through reducing 1 share for each 2.0222 shares with the purpose of writting-off accumulated losses. Shareholders shall also discuss amending Clauses (5/7/30/42/48/52) of the Company Statute.