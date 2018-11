SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 25 Nov 2018 Saudi Cement Company announced results of General meeting held on November 21, 2018. Shareholders electd the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021:

Mr. Khaled Bin Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi

Dr. Muhammed Bin Suleiman Balghonaim

Mr. Khaled Bin Abdulrahman Al-Abdulkarim

Mr. Amin Mousa Al-Afifi

Mr. Hamad Bin Abdulla Al-Olayan

Dr. Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi

Mr. Mubarak Bin Jaber Al Meheimeed - Representative for Public Pension Agency

Mr. Muhammed Bin Ali Al-Garni

Mr. Ahmed Bin Muhammed Al-Omran - Representative for the General Organization for Social Insurance

Mr. Muhammed Bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji

Ms. Halla Bint Walid Al-Juffali

Shareholders also approved to amend Clauses (3/18/29/33/41/45) of the Company Statute.