ANAAM announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 25 Nov 2018 Anaam International Holding Group Co. announced results of General meeting held on November 22, 2018. Shareholders electd the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing November 28, 2018:

Eng. Hassan Saad Farhan Al Yamani

Eng. Nawwaf Bin Adbullah Bin Turki Al Saud

Dr. Waleed Jamil Muhammad Ali Qattan

Mr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Saleh Attar

Mr. Raed Muhammad Abdullah Kani