SACO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 17, 2018 (TASI) Date: 21 Nov 2018 Saudi Company for Hardware holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 17, 2018 to discuss raising capital by 50% from SAR 240 Mill to SAR 360 Mill through granting 1 bonus share for each 2 shares. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.