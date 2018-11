HCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 18 Nov 2018 Hail Cement Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on November 14, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clauses (17/22/24/30/42/48) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing November 30, 2018 till November 29, 2021:

Mr. Mamdouh Bin Saoud Dakheel Al Sharhan

Mr. Gehad Abdul Aziz Al Rasheed

Mr. Khaled Ali Al Seif

Mr. Abdul Malek Khaled Al Rajhi

Eng. Ali Othman Al Zeid

Mr. Abdul Wahab Abdul Rahman Al Muttawwaa

Eng. Qassem Saleh Al Sheikh