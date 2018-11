Catering holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 17, 2018 (TASI) Date: 18 Nov 2018 Saudi Airlines Catering Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 17, 2018 to elect Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 26, 2019 till January 25, 2022 and amend Clause (4) of the Company Statute pertaining to purposes of the company.