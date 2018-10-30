P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News

MEPCO distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 30 Oct 2018
Middle East Paper Company distributes SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2018. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More » Middle East Paper Company MEPCO    30 Oct 2018      21.96     0.96
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
