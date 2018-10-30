P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SIIG distributes dividends for Second Half of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 29 Oct 2018
Saudi Industrial Investment Group distributes SAR 0.75 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2018. Distribution date shall be announced later.
Saudi Industrial Investment Group SIIG    30 Oct 2018      26.10     -0.05
