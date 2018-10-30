Jarir announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 29 Oct 2018 Jarir Marketing Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 28, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 33.33% from SAR 900 Mill to SAR 1200 Mill through granting 1 bonus share for each 3 shares. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly together with Clauses (3/19/21/28/39/43).