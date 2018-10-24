P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SCC relieves Managing Director of his duties and appoints a replacement (TASI)
Date: 24 Oct 2018
Saudi Cable Company approved relief of Mr. Dion Metzemaekers from his duties as Managing Director effective October 23, 2018 due to his health and family conditions and appointed Eng. Abdul Hadi Abdul Rahman Aboul Kheir in replacement effective same day.
More » Saudi Cable Company SCC    24 Oct 2018      31.80     0.80
Advertisement
More News of SCC
SCC relieves Managing Director of his duties and appoints a replacement (TASI) - 24 Oct 2018
SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 03 Sep 2018
SCC announces deadline to hold Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 27 Aug 2018
SCC sells stake in Turkish at SAR 250 Mill (TASI) - 16 Jul 2018
SCC appoints Chairman and Deputy (TASI) - 13 Feb 2018
SCC announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 12 Feb 2018
SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 15 Jan 2018
SCC accepts resignation of Chairman and appoints a replacement (TASI) - 20 Aug 2017
SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 05 Jun 2017
SCACO announces latest developments of financial restructure (TASI) - 08 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center