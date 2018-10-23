PetroRabigh announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 23 Oct 2018 Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 22, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next round commencing November 3, 2018 till November 2, 2021:

Abdulaziz Muhammad Al-Judaimi - representative of legal entity

Nasser Demeshk Al-Mahasher- representative of legal entity

Suleman Amer Al-Bargan- representative of legal entity

Noriakitakeshita- representative of legal entity

Takashi Shigemori- representative of legal entity

Seiji Takeuchi- representative of legal entity

Saud Abdul Rahman Al-Ashgar - Independent Member

Saleh Fahd Al-Nuzha- Independent Member

Muhammad Bin Abdul Latif Al Omeir- Independent Member

Shareholders also amended Clauses (27/34/44/46/47) of the Company Statute and cancelled Clause (28) of same.