PetroRabigh announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 23 Oct 2018
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 22, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next round commencing November 3, 2018 till November 2, 2021:
Abdulaziz Muhammad Al-Judaimi - representative of legal entity
Nasser Demeshk Al-Mahasher- representative of legal entity
Suleman Amer Al-Bargan- representative of legal entity
Noriakitakeshita- representative of legal entity
Takashi Shigemori- representative of legal entity
Seiji Takeuchi- representative of legal entity
Saud Abdul Rahman Al-Ashgar - Independent Member
Saleh Fahd Al-Nuzha- Independent Member
Muhammad Bin Abdul Latif Al Omeir- Independent Member
Shareholders also amended Clauses (27/34/44/46/47) of the Company Statute and cancelled Clause (28) of same.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
