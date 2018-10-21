P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Care announces resignation of Chief Executive Officer and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
Date: 21 Oct 2018
National Medical Care Company accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Raed Bin Abdullah Al Tamimi and appointment of Dr. Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Al Obeid in replacement effective January 1, 2019.
More » National Medical Care Company Care    21 Oct 2018      44.00     -0.20
Advertisement
More News of Care
Care announces resignation of Chief Executive Officer and appointment of a replacement (TASI) - 21 Oct 2018
Care announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 16 Apr 2018
Care distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 18 Feb 2018
Care appoints a Chairman and his Deputy (TASI) - 03 Jan 2018
Care announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 17 Dec 2017
Care appoints a CEO (TASI) - 27 Aug 2017
Care appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 11 Dec 2016
Care's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 28 Apr 2016
Care holds its AGM on April 27, 2016 (TASI) - 03 Apr 2016
Care distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 30 Mar 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center