MEPCO secures SAR 100 Mill facilities (TASI)
Date: 16 Oct 2018
Middle East Paper Company signed a SAR 100 Mill banking facilities agreement, in conformity with Islamic Sharia, with Bank Albilad. Agreement extends from October 15, 2018 till July 7, 2019 with the purpose of financing working capital and fulfilling other requirements.
More News of MEPCO
MEPCO secures SAR 100 Mill facilities (TASI) - 16 Oct 2018
MEPCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 24 May 2017
MEPCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 15 Mar 2017
MEPCO appoints a CEO (TASI) - 16 Nov 2016
MEPCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 13 Nov 2016
MEPCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 27 Jun 2016
MEPCO holds a General meeting on June 26, 2016 (TASI) - 01 Jun 2016
MEPCO distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 08 May 2016
MEPCO's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
MEPCO signs insurance facilities agreement at SAR 115 Mill (TASI) - 02 Dec 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
