TAPRCO announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 15 Oct 2018 Tihama Advertising & Public Relations Co. announced results of General meeting held on October 14, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for 3-year round which commenced October 14, 2018 till October 13, 2021:

Eng. Sari Bin Ibrahim Al Maayouf

Mr. Ibrahim Bin Muhammad Al Shabeeb

Eng. Abdul Karim Bin Ibrahim Al Maayouf

Eng. Badr Bin Hassan Madhi

Mr. Khaled Fahd Al Abd El Jabbar

Dr. Obeid Bin Saad Al Abdelli

Mr. Redha Bin Muhammad Al Heidar