ALUJAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)

KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Major Shareholders
Changes Last Month
Search Archives for changes
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
ALUJAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 14 Oct 2018
Alujain Corporation announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 11, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clauses (5/22/28/39/43/48) of the Company Statute.
Alujain Corporation ALUJAIN
15 Oct 2018
22.40
0.98
More News of ALUJAIN
ALUJAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 14 Oct 2018
ALUJAIN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 11, 2018 (TASI)
- 19 Sep 2018
ALUJAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 11 Sep 2017
ALUJAIN appoints a CEO (TASI)
- 09 Jul 2017
ALUJAIN distributes additional dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
- 13 Nov 2016
ALUJAIN distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
- 24 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALUJAIN (TASI)
- 01 Aug 2016
ALUJAIN's financial results of 2015 (TASI)
- 18 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ALUJAIN (TASI)
- 20 Oct 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for ALCO (TASI)
- 03 Mar 2015
Latest Company News
TADCO announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI)
- 14 Oct 2018
ALUJAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 14 Oct 2018
AlAlamiya announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 11 Oct 2018
Catering opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
- 11 Oct 2018
HCC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 14, 2018 (TASI)
- 11 Oct 2018
SIECO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 10 Oct 2018
MEDGULF announces resignation of CEO (TASI)
- 09 Oct 2018
ASEER announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 08 Oct 2018
SCC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 21, 2018 (TASI)
- 07 Oct 2018
SAUDIELECTRIC announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
- 04 Oct 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
15 Oct
Saudi Public Transport Co.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
15 Oct
Saudi Public Transport Co.
28 Oct
Jarir Marketing Co
01 Nov
Methanol Chemicals Company
14 Nov
Hail Cement Company
Latest Sector News
TADAWUL lists Leejam Sports Co. effective September 10, 2018 (TASI)
- 09 Sep 2018
TADAWUL announces listing and trade of governmental debt instruments (TASI)
- 29 Jul 2018
TADAWUL announces listing of Zahrat Al Waha Co effective September 17, 2017 (TASI)
- 14 Sep 2017
