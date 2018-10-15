P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALUJAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 14 Oct 2018
Alujain Corporation announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 11, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clauses (5/22/28/39/43/48) of the Company Statute.
More » Alujain Corporation ALUJAIN    15 Oct 2018      22.40     0.98
Advertisement
More News of ALUJAIN
ALUJAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 14 Oct 2018
ALUJAIN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 11, 2018 (TASI) - 19 Sep 2018
ALUJAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 11 Sep 2017
ALUJAIN appoints a CEO (TASI) - 09 Jul 2017
ALUJAIN distributes additional dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 13 Nov 2016
ALUJAIN distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 24 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALUJAIN (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
ALUJAIN's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 18 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ALUJAIN (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for ALCO (TASI) - 03 Mar 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center