AlAlamiya announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 11 Oct 2018
Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company announced results of General meeting held on October 10, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for round which commenced same day and ends October 9, 2021:
Mr. Christopher Philip Doli - representative of Royal and Sun Alliance Middle East
Mr. Loid James East - representative of Royal and Sun Alliance Middle East 
Mr. Mathew Housten - representative of of Royal and Sun Alliance Middle East
Mr. Khaled Jaafar Moustafa Al Laqani - representative of of Royal and Sun Alliance Middle East
Mr. Khaled Muhammad Ali Hariri - representative of Riyadh Bank
Mr. Tareq Abdullah Saad Al Ghazeeri - representative of Riyadh Bank
Dr. Saleh Hamad Saleh Al Sheneifi - Independent Member
Mr. Abdul Aziz Abdul Mohsen Abdul Aziz Bin Hassan - Independent Member
Mr. Tareq Zeid Abdullah Al Khayyal - Independent Member
Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company AlAlamiya    11 Oct 2018      32.90     -3.35
