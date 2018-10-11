AlAlamiya announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 11 Oct 2018 Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company announced results of General meeting held on October 10, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for round which commenced same day and ends October 9, 2021:

Mr. Christopher Philip Doli - representative of Royal and Sun Alliance Middle East

Mr. Loid James East - representative of Royal and Sun Alliance Middle East

Mr. Mathew Housten - representative of of Royal and Sun Alliance Middle East

Mr. Khaled Jaafar Moustafa Al Laqani - representative of of Royal and Sun Alliance Middle East

Mr. Khaled Muhammad Ali Hariri - representative of Riyadh Bank

Mr. Tareq Abdullah Saad Al Ghazeeri - representative of Riyadh Bank

Dr. Saleh Hamad Saleh Al Sheneifi - Independent Member

Mr. Abdul Aziz Abdul Mohsen Abdul Aziz Bin Hassan - Independent Member

Mr. Tareq Zeid Abdullah Al Khayyal - Independent Member