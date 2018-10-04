P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALMARAI announces retirement of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
ALMARAI announces retirement of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
Date: 04 Oct 2018
Almarai Company announced retirement of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Georges P Schorderet effective first half of 2019. Mr. Alois Hofbauer was appointed in replacement effective April 1, 2019.
04 Oct 2018      48.05     -0.20
