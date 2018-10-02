P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

H B announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 02 Oct 2018
Halwani Bros Co. announces results of General meeting held on October 1, 2018. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing November 7, 2018 till November 6, 2021 as follows:
Eng. Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrwaiti - representative of legal entity 
Mr. Abdulilah Abdulrahim Sabbahi - representative of legal entity
Mr. Anas Ghaleb Khashoggi - representative of legal entity
Eng. Abdulaziz Muhammed Abdu Yamani - representative of legal entity
Eng. Saleh Ahmed Hefni - representative of legal entity
Mr. Mohamed Abdul Hameed Halwani
Eng. Osama Zakaria Jamjoom
Mr. Khalid Abdulkader Al Kaff
Mr.Ahmed Abdullah Kyhat 
Halwani Bros Co. H B    02 Oct 2018      47.00     -0.60
