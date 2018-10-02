H B announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 02 Oct 2018 Halwani Bros Co. announces results of General meeting held on October 1, 2018. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing November 7, 2018 till November 6, 2021 as follows:

Eng. Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrwaiti - representative of legal entity

Mr. Abdulilah Abdulrahim Sabbahi - representative of legal entity

Mr. Anas Ghaleb Khashoggi - representative of legal entity

Eng. Abdulaziz Muhammed Abdu Yamani - representative of legal entity

Eng. Saleh Ahmed Hefni - representative of legal entity

Mr. Mohamed Abdul Hameed Halwani

Eng. Osama Zakaria Jamjoom

Mr. Khalid Abdulkader Al Kaff

Mr.Ahmed Abdullah Kyhat