FIPCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 01 Oct 2018 Filing & Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 30, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce number of Board Members from 7 to 5. Clause (17) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly. Shareholders also elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021 as f ollows:

Faisal Muhammad Al Harbi

Ahmad Abdul Latif Al Barrak

Abullah Muhammad Al Harbi

Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Medeimegh

Nemr Nasser Al Harbi

Shareholders also approved to amend Clauses (3/9/10/20/31/42/46/47) of the Company Statute.