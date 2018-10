Saudi Ceramic Co. accepted resignation of Chairman Mr. Abdul Karim Bin Ibrahim Al Nafea effective October 1, 2018, Mr. Abdul Karim kept his seat as Member of the Board and was appointed as Deputy Chairman and Managing Director effective same day till end of current round. SAUDICERAMICS also accepted resignation of Deputy Chairman Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Karim Al Khareeji, who kept his seat as Board Member and was appointed as Chairman effective same day till end of current round.