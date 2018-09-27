P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AOTHAIM announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 27 Sep 2018
Abdullah Al Othaim Markets announced results of General meeting held on September 26, 2018. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing October 3, 2018 till October 2, 2021 as follows:
Abdullah Saleh Ali Al Othaim
Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Debeikhi
Abdul Aziz Saleh Abdullah Al Reedi
Abdul Salam Saleh Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi
Fahd Abdullah Saleh Al Othaim
Bandar Nasser Hamad Al Tamimi
Saleh Muhammad Saleh Al Othaim
Abdul Aziz Abdullah Saleh Al Othaim
More » Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company AOTHAIM    27 Sep 2018      69.00     -0.40
Advertisement
More News of AOTHAIM
AOTHAIM announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 27 Sep 2018
AOTHAIM holds a General meeting on September 26, 2018 (TASI) - 14 Aug 2018
AOTHAIM announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 24 Apr 2018
AOTHAIM distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 20 Mar 2018
AOTHAIM distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 25 Sep 2017
AOTHAIM announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 20 Apr 2017
AOTHAIM holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI) - 26 Mar 2017
AOTHAIM distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 22 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for AOTHAIM (TASI) - 20 Oct 2016
AOTHAIM's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center