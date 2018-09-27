AOTHAIM announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 27 Sep 2018 Abdullah Al Othaim Markets announced results of General meeting held on September 26, 2018. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing October 3, 2018 till October 2, 2021 as follows:

Abdullah Saleh Ali Al Othaim

Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Debeikhi

Abdul Aziz Saleh Abdullah Al Reedi

Abdul Salam Saleh Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi

Fahd Abdullah Saleh Al Othaim

Bandar Nasser Hamad Al Tamimi

Saleh Muhammad Saleh Al Othaim

Abdul Aziz Abdullah Saleh Al Othaim