SAIB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 27 Sep 2018 Saudi Investment Bank announced results of Extordinary General meeting held on September 26, 2018. Shareholders approved to fully acquire stake of JB Morgan International Finance Co. which represents 7.49%. Stake is equivalent to 56,245,350 shares of SAR 13.5 each, totaling a value of SAR 759,312,225.