ZOUJAJ announces resignation of General Manager and assigning duties to a replacement (TASI)
Date: 20 Sep 2018
The National Co. for Glass Industries announced retirement of General Manager Eng. Youssef Saleh Al Salman effective January 1, 2019. Eng. Youssef Muhammad Al Tuweijri was assigned duties of General Manager effective same day.
More » The National Co. for Glass Industries ZOUJAJ    20 Sep 2018      18.18     0.02
More News of ZOUJAJ
ZOUJAJ distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI) - 19 Dec 2017
ZOUJAJ distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 25 May 2017
ZOUJAJ announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 10 Apr 2017
ZOUJAJ distributes dividends for First Half 2016 (TASI) - 20 Jul 2016
ZOUJAJ's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 20 Jul 2016
ZOUJAJ announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 08 May 2016
ZOUJAJ's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 13 Apr 2016
ZOUJAJ holds a General meeting on April 27, 2016 (TASI) - 16 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ZOUJAJ (TASI) - 20 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
