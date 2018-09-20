ABOUT US - Consulting Services
Advertisement
CHEMICAL opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 17 Sep 2018
Saudi Chemical Company opened nomination for next rount of Board of Directors commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021. Applications are accepted during the period from September 17, 2018 till October 17, 2018.
More »
Saudi Chemical Company CHEMICAL
20 Sep 2018
32.45
-0.45
Advertisement
Advertisement
