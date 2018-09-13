P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
AlAlamiya holds a General meeting on October 10, 2018 (TASI)
Date: 13 Sep 2018
Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company holds a General meeting on October 10, 2018 to elect Board Members for next round commencing October 9, 2018.
Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company AlAlamiya    13 Sep 2018      37.10     0.80
AlAlamiya opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 07 Jun 2018
Resignation of AlAlamiya's BOD member (TASI) - 25 Aug 2016
Results for the First 2016 for AlAlamiya (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
AlAlamiya's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 02 Jun 2016
AlAlamiya obtains final approval for two insurance products (TASI) - 01 Dec 2015
AlAlamiya signs a SAR 132 Mill contract (TASI) - 02 Nov 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for AlAlamiya (TASI) - 18 Oct 2015
AlAlamiya obtains the temporary approval on its insurance product (TASI) - 12 Oct 2015
AlAlamiya's BOD Chairman and MD (TASI) - 14 Sep 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
