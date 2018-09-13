ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SASCO acquires additional stake at Middle East Battery (TASI)
Date: 12 Sep 2018
Saudi Automotive Services Co. announced that affiliate company, Automotive Investments and Equipment Co, signed agreement, on September 10, 2018, to acquire an additional stake in Middle East Battery Co. at SAR 21,825,000. Deal raises stake of SASCO from 7.94% to 12.79%
Saudi Automotive Services Co. SASCO
13 Sep 2018
15.12
-0.02
SASCO acquires additional stake at Middle East Battery (TASI)
- 12 Sep 2018
SASCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 23 May 2018
SASCO distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
- 13 Mar 2018
SASCO opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
- 17 Jan 2018
SASCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 7, 2017 (TASI)
- 05 Apr 2017
SASCO's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI)
- 01 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SASCO (TASI)
- 24 Apr 2016
SASCO's AGM resolutions (TASI)
- 20 Apr 2016
SASCO holds its AGM on April 13, 2016 (TASI)
- 14 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SASCO (TASI)
- 19 Jan 2016
Latest Company News
SASCO acquires additional stake at Middle East Battery (TASI)
- 12 Sep 2018
SPM announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 12 Sep 2018
MEDGULF announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 12 Sep 2018
WAFA Insurance announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 12 Sep 2018
CHEMICAL distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI)
- 10 Sep 2018
ALHOKAIR dismiss CEO (TASI)
- 10 Sep 2018
EIC announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 10 Sep 2018
SAVOLA announces resignation of a Board Member and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
- 09 Sep 2018
FIPCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 30, 2018 (TASI)
- 09 Sep 2018
SPM announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 09 Sep 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
19 Sep
Saudi Company for Hardware
25 Sep
Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company
26 Sep
Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company
27 Sep
Middle East Specialized Cables Co
30 Sep
Filing & Packing Materials Manufacturing Co.
Latest Sector News
TADAWUL lists Leejam Sports Co. effective September 10, 2018 (TASI)
- 09 Sep 2018
TADAWUL announces listing and trade of governmental debt instruments (TASI)
- 29 Jul 2018
TADAWUL announces listing of Zahrat Al Waha Co effective September 17, 2017 (TASI)
- 14 Sep 2017
