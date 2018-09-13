P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
SASCO acquires additional stake at Middle East Battery (TASI)
Date: 12 Sep 2018
Saudi Automotive Services Co. announced that affiliate company, Automotive Investments and Equipment Co, signed agreement, on September 10, 2018, to acquire an additional stake in Middle East Battery Co. at SAR 21,825,000. Deal raises stake of SASCO from 7.94% to 12.79%
Saudi Automotive Services Co. SASCO    13 Sep 2018      15.12     -0.02
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
